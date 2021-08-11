🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
🎯 Auxite Media | Website Redesign
🧠 Context: @auxitemedia is a marketing agency that helps businesses to explore opportunities to grow through the current state of the internet. Resulting in better awareness, increase leads, growth sales & support goals.
💭 I redesigned this website few weeks ago. Gave it a more minimal and trendy look. Let me know your thoughts on this!
