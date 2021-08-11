🎯 Auxite Media | Website Redesign

🧠 Context: @auxitemedia is a marketing agency that helps businesses to explore opportunities to grow through the current state of the internet. Resulting in better awareness, increase leads, growth sales & support goals.

💭 I redesigned this website few weeks ago. Gave it a more minimal and trendy look. Let me know your thoughts on this!

© Copyright 2021 | All Rights Reserved

✎———————————————————

Hope all of you enjoy it.

Show your love and stay with us. Don't forget to press "L" if you like the shot.

✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects: omkumar9031@gmail.com or visit omarya.in

✎———————————————————