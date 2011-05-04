Darío Muñoz

Darío Muñoz
Darío Muñoz
Breezi Signup Page breezi freshout signup 3d button
Signup page for an upcoming web service we're working over at freshout.

Worked in some 3D graphics for the signup field and the text actual 3D effect works only in Safari. I think it's pretty neat.

Check it out at Breezi.com. Hope you guys like it and signup!

Thanks

Posted on May 4, 2011
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
