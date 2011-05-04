Breezi Signup Page

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Signup page for an upcoming web service we're working over at freshout.
Worked in some 3D graphics for the signup field and the text actual 3D effect works only in Safari. I think it's pretty neat.
Check it out at Breezi.com. Hope you guys like it and signup!
