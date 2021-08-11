⚫️ Neuralyzer (Man in Black) | Web Design

📌 A neuralyzer is a device, that wipes the memory of a target that is used in the series of Man in Black. I was watching the movie and got the idea to design the Neuralyzer on my own in Spline and then created an e-commerce web design site where one can buy it online.

😍 I enjoyed a lot while designing the 3D version of Neuralyzer in Spline.

💭 Let me know your thoughts!

