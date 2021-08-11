Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victor Murea

Entread - Logo Design

Victor Murea
Victor Murea
Entread - Logo Design video games news app play button hexagon geometric movies games video social media platform mark symbol brand identity identity branding logodesign logo brand
Hello everyone,

Here's an exploration I did these days using a brief from LogoCereal. Entread is an entertainment website covering the latest news for popular video games and movies.

The idea behind this concept was to combine the platform represented by the hexagon and the play button that symbolizes video games and movies.

Feedback is welcome!

