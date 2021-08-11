Amritanshu Dev Rawat

404

Amritanshu Dev Rawat
Amritanshu Dev Rawat
  • Save
404 branding logo ui illustration mobile figma design dailyux dailyui challange
Download color palette

Just finished my design for #dailyui #008

“image: Freepik.com”. This cover has been designed using resources from Freepik.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Amritanshu Dev Rawat
Amritanshu Dev Rawat

More by Amritanshu Dev Rawat

View profile
    • Like