Siddhant giri

Day #035 : Blog Post UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #035 : Blog Post UI dailyui branding logo illustration typography icon graphic design design ux ui 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #035 : Blog Post UI
Designed a blog post UI using light theme hope so you will like it and will provide feedbacks on this design

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like