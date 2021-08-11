Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pablo Chico

Autism tracker app

Pablo Chico
Pablo Chico
Hire Me
  • Save
Autism tracker app design illustration typography ios ui design interaction ux ui ux ui app design app
Autism tracker app design illustration typography ios ui design interaction ux ui ux ui app design app
Download color palette
  1. Manara_2.png
  2. Manara_1.png

App design for parents that need to track their autism kids.

Worked done in Hanzo as Visual Lead in the project.
Illustrations created by the magnificent Erika Rossi http://erikarossi.net

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Pablo Chico
Pablo Chico
Here you can find my dribbble shots
Hire Me

More by Pablo Chico

View profile
    • Like