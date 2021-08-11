UI-UX design

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hey there,

I am hari a graphic designer and I make some cool things like this. So, its my first post on Dribbble hence I thought to introduce myself. I am a freelancer too working in Fiver, Upwork, etc. I have a portfolio build on Bhehance i will leave a link for that make sure to view it.

And then about this project:

* I used Figma and Adobe XD to create it.
* I used a Frotnite character as many of them know.
* Blured some circles and written over it.
* Created some bubble like effect and placed at the back of the images.

If you like my creation just make sure to leave a like and follow me up for some of the cool stuff like this. And if you want the sources for this design let me know in the comments.

Behance Link: https://www.behance.net/hrsthwrld

So, thank you for your likes, comments. I will be meeting you guys on the next post.

Thank You.

