Nursing home website

We have created a website for a retirement home and would like to share it with you.
How can our site be useful?
Ones can see how the house looks closer, check out all the photos and reviews. Aso, ones can learn about the daily routine, get acquainted with the price list, call and find out detailed questions - all this can be found in the site. The color palette was chosen with awe and soul.
