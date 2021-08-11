Flat-line art logo and clean minimalist logo

one of my Indian clients needs a logo along with a tagline, he had provided the business name, nature, and color preferences, they want The logo would be simple but different and attractive, also it should reflect business nature properly, It was a property consultant/brokerage firm. he also wants a nice tagline pertaining to the nature of business.

when I was preparing this logo, first of all, my mind was thinking about business nature, and logo should be speak about trustworthiness and reflect like consultant/brokerage firm. after brainstorming, I open the illustrator and take a new file, and named it a new project, rest is my creativity and experience speak.

look at this flat line art style and clean minimalist logo, in this logo, that half-circle is a sign of an open plot, the symbol of the home tells about the secure area both trees are incorporate with the whole logo speaks peaceful life, font style with tagline added more beauty in the logo.i gave him two variations of logo. have a look and give your valuable feedback.

