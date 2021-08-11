Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elena

паттерн малыши-зверята

Elena
Elena
  • Save
паттерн малыши-зверята ui logo design postcard a picture for a business card set for printing on a picture set for printing on posters illustrator vector illustration
Download color palette

the little dragon goes to bed, the baby dragon goes to bed,the baby dragon sleeps, in a polka-dot jumpsuit ,with a moon that smiles and sleeps, and flower stars with funny eyes,the little bunny goes to bed, the baby bunny goes to bed,the baby bunny sleeps, in a polka-dot jumpsuit,with the moon, which smiles and sleeps, and stars - in polka dots

Elena
Elena

More by Elena

View profile
    • Like