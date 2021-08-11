Focus timer - Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi, guys!
Last week we worked on productivity app. It helps you increase the work efficiency by setting the focus time for each task.
On the first screen you see the timer for your task and your additional motivation (growing plant), when you stop the timer ahead of the time - the plant stops growing.
The second screen is your achievements.
Each plant requires certain amount of sessions. If you complete this amount of session for the first one, the next one will be open.
We are Remdev Studio
Product development studio building valuable apps for Health & Fitness brands. Offering full process from idea validation to product launch. Through challenging core assumptions, we shape the products that improve the lives of thousands every single day.
Check us out at www.remdev.pro
Portfolio www.portfolio.remdev.pro
Where you can find us:
Instagram / Reddit / Linkedin
