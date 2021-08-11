Focus timer - Mobile App

Hi, guys!

Last week we worked on productivity app. It helps you increase the work efficiency by setting the focus time for each task.

On the first screen you see the timer for your task and your additional motivation (growing plant), when you stop the timer ahead of the time - the plant stops growing.

The second screen is your achievements.

Each plant requires certain amount of sessions. If you complete this amount of session for the first one, the next one will be open.

Press 💚 if you like our design and share feedback!

