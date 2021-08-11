паттерн малыши-зверята

the little penguin goes to bed, the baby penguin goes to bed,the baby penguin sleeps, in a polka-dot jumpsuit ,with the moon, which smiles and sleeps, and flower stars,the little penguin goes to bed, the baby penguin goes to bed,the baby penguin sleeps, in a polka-dot jumpsuit ,with the moon, which smiles and sleeps, and flower stars,the little giraffe goes to bed, the baby giraffe goes to bed, the baby giraffe sleeps, in a polka-dot jumpsuit,with the moon, which smiles and sleeps, and stars-flowers,little chanterelle goes to bed, baby chanterelle goes to bed, baby chanterelle sleeps, in a blouse with polka-dot ruffles, with a moon that smiles and sleeps, and stars-hearts