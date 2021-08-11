Elena

паттерн малыши-зверята

Elena
Elena
  • Save
паттерн малыши-зверята ui logo design postcard a picture for a business card set for printing on a picture set for printing on posters illustrator vector illustration
Download color palette

the little penguin goes to bed, the baby penguin goes to bed,the baby penguin sleeps, in a polka-dot jumpsuit ,with the moon, which smiles and sleeps, and flower stars,the little penguin goes to bed, the baby penguin goes to bed,the baby penguin sleeps, in a polka-dot jumpsuit ,with the moon, which smiles and sleeps, and flower stars,the little giraffe goes to bed, the baby giraffe goes to bed, the baby giraffe sleeps, in a polka-dot jumpsuit,with the moon, which smiles and sleeps, and stars-flowers,little chanterelle goes to bed, baby chanterelle goes to bed, baby chanterelle sleeps, in a blouse with polka-dot ruffles, with a moon that smiles and sleeps, and stars-hearts

Elena
Elena

More by Elena

View profile
    • Like