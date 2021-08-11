Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇

Meditation Mobile App UI Design

Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Hire Me
  • Save
Meditation Mobile App UI Design modern design clean design typograph color clean orange meditate relaxation app icon design illustration yoga app product design ux ui mobile app meditation
Meditation Mobile App UI Design modern design clean design typograph color clean orange meditate relaxation app icon design illustration yoga app product design ux ui mobile app meditation
Download color palette
  1. Meditation app.jpg
  2. Final.jpg

Hey guys,✌️
Here's my recent exploration of the Meditation app concept. What do you think?

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🥰. Really eager to hear your feedback!

More explanation is coming soon, Stay connected,
Happy Designing ✌

👉 Tools
After Effect, Element 3D, Premiere Pro

👉 Check out my Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin to see more if you like my work
Come hangout with us on Instagram

We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristic project? Connect with us :
interact.claw@gmail.com / saadibnsayed21@gmail.com

If you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work. 🙏🏻

Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
UX/UI, Animator, 3D Designer. Taking New Project 👇💬
Hire Me

More by Saad Ibn Sayed🥇

View profile
    • Like