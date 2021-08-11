Logo Design for Max Compute

A logo I designed for Max Compute, a business that provides computers for machine learning and artificial intelligence.

I decided to use the initials for the client's business for the logomark. The client requested we reference the color palette of the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) for the logo colors, as a callback to 80s tech.

-----

I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/