Logo Design for Max Compute

Logo Design for Max Compute graphic design logo design branding vector design logo branding
A logo I designed for Max Compute, a business that provides computers for machine learning and artificial intelligence.

I decided to use the initials for the client's business for the logomark. The client requested we reference the color palette of the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) for the logo colors, as a callback to 80s tech.
-----
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
