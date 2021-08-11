UI Elements: Happyscribe

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello, guys! ✌🏻
According to our previous shot, we would like to present you updated UI elements of the Happyscribe web platform. 🔥
This website offers transcription and subtitling services by combining AI with the expertise of language professionals to create a 5-star product. It works on one of the fundamental problems of this decade: speech-to-text technology.
Press "L" if you like this design and follow us to stay with our team 😉 ✌🏻
Check out our other shots to see the redesign of the Happyscribe platform screens. 👉🏻
With love
LineUp Design Studio Team 🧡