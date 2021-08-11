With the advent of work-from-home, the general perception has switched to trade-from-home, too. Naturally, interest in trading-related topics has spiked. MiltonPrime, a key player in the field, with countless years of experience, reached out to us to apply a modern spin on their website, to better reflect their current forward-thinking mindset.

We know a thing or two about forward-thinking, and knew exactly what’s required.

The financial aspect was preserved (to make a strong first impression), but visuals received a substantial eye-candy overhaul. We couldn’t wait to share it with the world, so, you’re welcome.

Design team:

Roman Belyaev

Pavel Prannychuk

Maryna Seleznova

Feel like your website could use some eye-candy, too? Let us know at contact@bachoodesign.com.