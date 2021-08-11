Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Magdalena Koźlicka

Under the stars

Under the stars characterdesign stars milkymay night lake femalecharacter underthestars
In May, together with some great artists, I've been hosting an instagram challenge called #MilkyMay2021. Here is my entry for the prompt: "Under the stars" You can see all the challenge on my behance and instagram and other's artists work with hashtag #milkymay2021 💞💥

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
