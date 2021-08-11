Faris Pratama

Laundry App - Super App

So this is my exploration about Laundry App. This application is used to find the best place laundry.
Users can get recommendations for laundry places around with the best rating, there are various categories to make it easier for users to find the laundry they want.
the best part your laundry will be delivered according to the specified time.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
