Rahul Parekh

Banking App (Transaction Screen).

Rahul Parekh
Rahul Parekh
  • Save
Banking App (Transaction Screen). color colour minimal uxui uiuxdesign uiux instagram banking app user interface design user interface uidesign dribbble ux ui figma app
Download color palette

Hello folks!
Hope you guys are doing well.
Today I am posting another UI Design related to Banking App. Today I designed transaction screen for this app.
Hope you guys like it.
---------------------------------------------------------
Feel free to leave feedback and press (L) if you love it.
------------------------------------------------------
I'm available for work :
Email : rahulparekhworkemail@gmail.com
Instagram : @im_rahul_parekh
Dribbble & LinkedIn: @iamrahulparekh
---------------------------------------------------
Thank you for visit.

Rahul Parekh
Rahul Parekh

More by Rahul Parekh

View profile
    • Like