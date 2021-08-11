Finance App Dark Theme

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers🔥
Here’s my new shot for a Finance App.
What are your thoughts on this one? The idea was of a clean-cut look with a fresh and energetic feeling, intuitive navigation, and a simple layout that help you get things done and lets you be off back to making your money grow. See for yourself.
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback.
📧Work With Us: raise.infosoft7388@gmail.com
