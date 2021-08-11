Dhaval

Finance App Dark Theme

Hey Dribbblers🔥
Here’s my new shot for a Finance App.
What are your thoughts on this one? The idea was of a clean-cut look with a fresh and energetic feeling, intuitive navigation, and a simple layout that help you get things done and lets you be off back to making your money grow. See for yourself.

📧Work With Us: raise.infosoft7388@gmail.com

