Travel App with Guide

Woo-Ho! <3

I love the onboarding screen so much because I made the illustration by myself, keep spirit and learning!! by the way this is about Travel App.

Love this shot if you like it or you can press 'L'

Connect with me on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sahrul-laila-safitri-b109221b1/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ellaslls/

---------------------------------------

Wanna collaborate with our studio?

Email: ma.trikstd@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ma.triksstudio/

Thank you!