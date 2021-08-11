Okta Icons Guide Tier 1

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
During the cooperation with our partners at Okta, we produced a very convenient iconography. Our team tried to demonstrate how these icons can expand, work, what components they have and how they can live. In a nutshell, this is a guideline on how to produce these icons.
It is also important to note that our company does not create and provide a freshly baked set of concepts. Instead, our team is implementing holistic and responsive icons, which we pass to our partners. They, on the other hand, will work and expand them further under our provided guidance. This final iconography can live, revolutionize, and function after its creation. For our friends at Okta, we developed quite a lot of different icons. Some of them are already in use, while others are still in the development process.