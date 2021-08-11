Never Norm Films - Trip type

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created about 50 different styles of logos for the film production company project and although most were not used they were so fun to create. This was definitely one of my favourites.
I love creating experimental logotypes to see where I can push the boundaries.
The idea behind a lot of the concepts was to give off a crime vibe to the style while also incorporating a sense of movement. 👌🏼
View full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119426407/Never-Norm-Films-LA-Film-Production-Logo-Project