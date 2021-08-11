Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Aperios

Never Norm Films - Trip type

Alex Aperios
Alex Aperios
Hire Me
  • Save
Never Norm Films - Trip type logo logotype typography branding experimental type film production film drama crime movies
Download color palette

I created about 50 different styles of logos for the film production company project and although most were not used they were so fun to create. This was definitely one of my favourites.

I love creating experimental logotypes to see where I can push the boundaries.

The idea behind a lot of the concepts was to give off a crime vibe to the style while also incorporating a sense of movement. 👌🏼

View full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119426407/Never-Norm-Films-LA-Film-Production-Logo-Project

Alex Aperios
Alex Aperios
Logo & brand identity designer with epic results🤘🏼
Hire Me

More by Alex Aperios

View profile
    • Like