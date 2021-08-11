Hariansyah

OTT Platform UI Design

Hariansyah
Hariansyah
  • Save
OTT Platform UI Design netflix movie app streaming streaming app streaming website video streaming app video streaming website video streaming design minimal app uidesign clean design clean ui designer uiux ui design ott platform movie streaming
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋

So this is my exploration about OTT Platform for website. I just want to make it look simple and straight to the point

Hope you all like it.

---------------------------

Press "L" if you like and feel free to leave any comments and feedback!

---------------------------

Follow me on
Instagram | LinkedIn

Hariansyah
Hariansyah

More by Hariansyah

View profile
    • Like