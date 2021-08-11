Adhiari Subekti
One Week Wonders

DVC - Gadget Management Dashboard UI Concept

Adhiari Subekti
One Week Wonders
Adhiari Subekti for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
DVC - Gadget Management Dashboard UI Concept web design dashboard ui ux admin dashboard device gadget modern user dashboard clean chart dashboard ui graph dashboard app admin panel user panel admin template analytics statistics stats
DVC - Gadget Management Dashboard UI Concept web design dashboard ui ux admin dashboard device gadget modern user dashboard clean chart dashboard ui graph dashboard app admin panel user panel admin template analytics statistics stats
DVC - Gadget Management Dashboard UI Concept web design dashboard ui ux admin dashboard device gadget modern user dashboard clean chart dashboard ui graph dashboard app admin panel user panel admin template analytics statistics stats
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_1.png
  2. Dribbble_2.png
  3. Dribbble_3.png

Hello Dribbble 🔥

Please meet with DVC dashboard UI concept, DVC can help manage your daily gadget usage.
What do you think?

Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!

Photo by Akhil Yerabati on Unsplash

-------------------

📧Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like