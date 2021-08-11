Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #99 "Categories"

Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
  • Save
Daily UI #99 "Categories" web branding minimal ui design
Download color palette

I designed this one on Canva :) Those characters looks really cool!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

More by Arg Oliva (Birdy)

View profile
    • Like