Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexandra Raeva

Language school

Alexandra Raeva
Alexandra Raeva
  • Save
Language school english language lessons online learning language school learning english uiux education web landing page design concept ui teachers
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋
This is the landing page design for language school.

Alexandra Raeva
Alexandra Raeva

More by Alexandra Raeva

View profile
    • Like