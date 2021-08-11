🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
DARIDASAR.COM
Besides LampungDev, Danil is also starting daridasar.com, an educational video marketplace that focuses on IT, especially programming, blockchain, and cybersecurity.
daridasar.com wants to be an IT education provider whose learning materials can be started from the basics, so I combined the letter "d" as the initial of the website with an arrow up indicating the progress from basic to professional.
See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125166017/DARIDASARCOM
Thank you!
Logo Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan