Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

DARIDASAR.COM

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
  • Save
DARIDASAR.COM cybersecurity blockchain programming logotech logocourse logomarketplace weblogo websitelogo logoforwebsite logowebsite logominimalist logoinitials logolettermark logomark logoconcept logoprofesional logoinspire logodesigns logos logo
Download color palette

DARIDASAR.COM

Besides LampungDev, Danil is also starting daridasar.com, an educational video marketplace that focuses on IT, especially programming, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

daridasar.com wants to be an IT education provider whose learning materials can be started from the basics, so I combined the letter "d" as the initial of the website with an arrow up indicating the progress from basic to professional.

Thanks Nil,
I hope the class starts.

See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125166017/DARIDASARCOM


Thank you!
Logo Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

More by Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

View profile
    • Like