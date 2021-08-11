Diary Journal App (Light Theme)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello guys!
Here is my recent design for Diary Journal App.
This is a mobile application for those who like to write diary. Users can note down how they are feeling, answer reflexive questions and take fun challenges.
Hope you guys like it 💙
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it. Please, follow me.
Thank you🥰