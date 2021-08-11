Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nhat Khanh Bui

Diary Journal App (Light Theme)

Diary Journal App (Light Theme)
Hello guys!

Here is my recent design for Diary Journal App.
This is a mobile application for those who like to write diary. Users can note down how they are feeling, answer reflexive questions and take fun challenges.

Hope you guys like it 💙
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Thank you🥰

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
