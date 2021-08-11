Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Head Hunter | Freebie Figma Template

Head Hunter | Freebie Figma Template figma template web ui geometric web free template freebies free ui ux free ui design free head hunter welcome screen web design web design free figma free figma freebie figma
Hello! I wanna share with you some interesting freebies. It's Head Hunter website header for your projects, full editable available on Figma community.😉

Link to Figma file
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123935501/Head-Hunter-Freebie-Figma-Template

CONTACT ME

Behance: behance.net/aleonteva
VK: @mydesignare
FB: @leontevadesign
E-mail: leontevadesign@gmail.com
TG: t.me/aleonteva

Enjoy! 🎉

