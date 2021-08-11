Yup Nguyen

Streamline UX - hero animation

Yup Nguyen
Yup Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

The animation for Streamline UX 2.0 to use on hero website.

Yup Nguyen
Yup Nguyen
Animator - Creative Designer @Creatvie
Hire Me

More by Yup Nguyen

View profile
    • Like