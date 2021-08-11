Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Dukkon
Fintory

Advanced Filtering

Kevin Dukkon
Fintory
Kevin Dukkon for Fintory
Hire Us
  • Save
Advanced Filtering dashboard app fintory table data input sort filter ui complexity product design dropdown search minimal clean filters visual design ui ux filtering filter
Download color palette

Exploring different visual variations of advanced filtering. 🔨

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

Fintory
Fintory
We build digital products.
Hire Us

More by Fintory

View profile
    • Like