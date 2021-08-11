Ardiann Fauzi

Newsletter Studio Logo Exploration

Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Hire Me
  • Save
Newsletter Studio Logo Exploration modern logo logo options inbox logo plane logo paper logo paper plane logo pictorial mark startup logo studio logo n logo mailbox logo newsletter logo email logo brand guideline branding brand brand identity brand and identity logo logocollection
Download color palette

Newsletter Studio Logo Exploration
----
Please also check the previous shot as this is a rebound shot. Any feedback is warmed welcome.
---
Always available for freelance work.
Please contact me at ardiannf.nideli@gmail.com or use the "Hire Me" button on my profile to work with me.

Brand guideline moving
Rebound of
Newsletter Studio Brand Guideline
By Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Pictorial, Icon, Monogram, Minimalist, Modern Logos & Brands
Hire Me

More by Ardiann Fauzi

View profile
    • Like