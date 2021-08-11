Albena Devedjieva

The Entrepreneur Duck - Digital Illustration

The Entrepreneur Duck - Digital Illustration
🐥 The struggles of an entrepreneur duck. 🚀

Digital textured Illustration, created with Procreate.
Duck + Food Truck + Book #artmash​​​​​​​

📩 Want to work with me? Let's chat: info@creatify.bg | www.creatify.bg

    