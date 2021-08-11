Free Mellow Cream Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Free Mellow Cream Lightroom Presets will help you add feminine touch into your photographs. It will add muted tones, glamourous, warm gold glow, mint white, creamy undertone, soft airy, natural colors and magazine worthy tones into your photographs within few clicks! These presets work in a non-destructive way to achieve a high quality look. These presets will help you focus on enhancing your photographs in a natural and eye pleasing way to achieve consistency, recognizable style and beautiful mood. Mellow Cream filters will work perfect for fashion, blogger, influences, weddings, street photography, lifestyle, portraits, beach, landscapes, influences, travel, vacation and great choice for almost any kind of photography.
