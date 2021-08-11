Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimal & Premium-looking Canned Fish Package Design (Top View)

Minimal & Premium-looking Canned Fish Package Design (Top View) premium package design premium product branding product branding supermarket branding premium package designs minimal package designs package design trends canned fish designs package design branding and identity brand identity
This is a minimal & premium-looking canned fish package Design for ogest supermarket branding project.

Full project & more details - https://www.behance.net/gallery/124865791/Ogest-Supermarket-Branding
@tharushasan

