Eylul Tulcali

Aurora Cosmetics Logo Design

Eylul Tulcali
Eylul Tulcali
  • Save
Aurora Cosmetics Logo Design typography ux vector ui logo illustration icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Logo design for a skin care brand

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Eylul Tulcali
Eylul Tulcali

More by Eylul Tulcali

View profile
    • Like