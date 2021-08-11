Tharusha San

Minimal & Premium-looking Canned Fish Package Design

Minimal & Premium-looking Canned Fish Package Design minimal package design premium products illustration supermarket package design supermarket branding product branding branding fish packaging box packaging premium packaging fish design canned fish package design branding and identity brand identity
This is a minimal & premium-looking canned fish package Design for ogest supermarket branding project.

Full project & more details - https://www.behance.net/gallery/124865791/Ogest-Supermarket-Branding
