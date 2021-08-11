Ekaterina

Hello Dribbblers,
Here is my App for food order which allows you to read the menu and add some food when you're in the cafe :)
Tool Used: Figma
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.
Hope you like this. Press "L" if you like it.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
