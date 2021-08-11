Free Ivory Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Free Ivory Lightroom Presets that will help you transfer your ordinary images into dynamic eye-catching images just in a few clicks. It will add glamourous, creamy undertone, richness, soft airy, moody look and professional tones into your photographs! These presets work in a non-destructive way to achieve a high quality look. These presets will help you focus on enhancing your photographs in a natural and eye pleasing way to achieve consistency, recognizable style and beautiful mood. Ivory filters will work perfect for fashion, blogger, influences, weddings, street photography, lifestyle, portraits, beach, landscapes, influences, travel, vacation and great choice for almost any kind of photography.
