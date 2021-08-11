Michael Myers

Sign Up - Daily UI 001

Sign Up - Daily UI 001 app dailyui vector design ui
Hello guys! 😉
This is my first shot here and my first UI project. I am so happy.

I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve.

If you interested of this journey. Follow me and let's go together. 😎

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
