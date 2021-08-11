Tanya Hordynchuk

little girl

Tanya Hordynchuk
Tanya Hordynchuk
Hire Me
  • Save
little girl children character design color poses texture book illustration vector design procreate illustrator character personage girl cute illustration
Download color palette

Hi guys!
I'm glad to share you my new illustration.
What do you think? I will be glad to hear your opinion. 😊
Press L or ❤️ if you like it!

Tanya Hordynchuk
Tanya Hordynchuk
Illustrator. Character designer
Hire Me

More by Tanya Hordynchuk

View profile
    • Like