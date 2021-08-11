Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mitul Gajera

Recent Transactions

Mitul Gajera
Mitul Gajera
  • Save
Recent Transactions analytics states notification transactions recent wallet ux design card component dark mode crypto blockchain clean ui
Download color palette

User can see recent transaction and also check different states like completed, failed and pending.

Keep checking this space to see more blockchain related product work. Follow

Share and spread the love :)

Let’s connect on Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Mitul Gajera
Mitul Gajera
Making Blockchain Adoption Easy

More by Mitul Gajera

View profile
    • Like