DNIS Badge Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently, I discovered that I really like to create badges, logos and everything that has to do with type and shapes.
Here is a badge I did for myself, a badge that tell me to not ignore the signs and do what makes me happy.