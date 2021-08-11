Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DNIS Badge Design

DNIS Badge Design modern crown sign bird illustration branding typography retro mark icon logo badge
Recently, I discovered that I really like to create badges, logos and everything that has to do with type and shapes.
Here is a badge I did for myself, a badge that tell me to not ignore the signs and do what makes me happy.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
