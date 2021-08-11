Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tanjir Rahman

Logo for Party Guru App

Tanjir Rahman
Tanjir Rahman
Logo for Party Guru App design illustration vector app icon app logo modern logo party guru guru graphic design branding logo design logo party logo
''Bottle + Guru as graphic''
This is my concept for a company that helps people to arrange a party. If you need this kind of modern logo please feel free to contact me.
Tanjir Rahman
Tanjir Rahman

