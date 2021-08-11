Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Package design for Industrial Chemical products

print design prepress icon branding package design graphic design
Package Design for Series Industrial Chemical products. The Series packages vary from metal barrels to PVC buckets. In addition to the design of the buckets, I also designed and prepress edited the labels for them.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
