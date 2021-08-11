Presenting the website design for APD Music

Presenting our wonderful website design which was developed for Ajith Peter D’souza, a talented composer/songwriter/singer who aims to keep Konkani music alive and vibrant. This website has digital album sale and live music player feature.

You can check our website design by visiting https://apdmusic.com/

