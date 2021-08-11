Dis Bashlaev
Dinarys

Ecommerce Store Enroute 🧿

Dis Bashlaev
Dinarys
Dis Bashlaev for Dinarys
Hire Us
  • Save
Ecommerce Store Enroute 🧿 web marketing marketplace ecommerce typography store online store jewelry website design minimalist minimalism design studio website web design user experience interface ux graphic design clean design clothing ui design
Ecommerce Store Enroute 🧿 web marketing marketplace ecommerce typography store online store jewelry website design minimalist minimalism design studio website web design user experience interface ux graphic design clean design clothing ui design
Download color palette
  1. Ecommerce Store Enroute preview.png
  2. Ecommerce Store Enroute.png

Hello Dribble friends! 🤩

Check out our concept of a pearl jewelry store homepage 😉

Pearl jewelry associates with pure elegance and delicacy, so we decided to reflect this message on the homepage ⚡ Minimalistic design that uses pastel colors brings a clean feeling and certainly inspires a website visitor to purchase a pearl necklace or earrings 🤑

Looking for the right web designers to help you reflect your brand message? 🔎

💭 Contact the Dinarys team today. We will eagerly provide your digital solution with an eye-catching design 🔥

👇👇👇

Dinarys | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Behance | Xing

Press L to like it and write a comment to leave a review 💭

Thanks for watching! 🐶😸

Stay tuned for our updates 👀

Dinarys
Dinarys
Hire Us

More by Dinarys

View profile
    • Like