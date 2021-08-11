Nowwhiskey

Сorporate identity of candy logo

Nowwhiskey
Nowwhiskey
  • Save
Сorporate identity of candy logo form business card corporate identity identity sweet candy logotype logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Frash - in German dialect :)

If you have any suggestions or orders for me, write here Paradaise777@mail.ru

Follow me on my Instagram and Behance

If you like this work, click on the heart. It will be my pleasure :)

Nowwhiskey
Nowwhiskey

More by Nowwhiskey

View profile
    • Like